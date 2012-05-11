Recently Released Market Study: New Product Developments in Consumer Health

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2012 -- Consumer health innovation is thriving, for example with novel and convenient delivery formats that integrate into consumers' fast-paced lifestyles. Global demographic shifts are driving demand for targeted products, and emerging markets are the source of many new offerings. Vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as formulations including herbal/traditional ingredients, are popular across all regions. Established products are exploring new delivery mechanisms and formulas to stand out.
Euromonitor International's New Product Developments in Consumer Health global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market. The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies. Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
