Recently Released Market Study: New Zealand Insurance Report Q2 2013

By most metrics, the insurance sector in New Zealand remains underdeveloped in early 2013. This is partly because of the socialisation of risk through the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC), in the non-life (property and casualty) and life segments respectively. The EQC demonstrated its effectiveness in the wake of the main Christchurch earthquake of February 22, 2011. The Accident Compensation Corporation has been actively introducing reforms and changes to resolve its long-term funding issues.
However, there are other challenges. These include a fairly sluggish economy, a general absence of consumer confidence and the maturity of many of the main non-life lines. Non-life companies have been able to pass on costs of higher reinsurance premiums to their customers. Overall, though, non-life premiums are growing at single-digit rates. There is no obvious catalyst for this to change.
