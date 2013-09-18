Recently Released Market Study: Non-Life Insurance in Mexico, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

New Insurance market report from Timetric: "Non-Life Insurance in Mexico, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- The Mexican non-life insurance segment rose at a CAGR of 9.2% during the review period. This was partly due to the robust insurance regulatory environment, expansion of the bancassurance channel and healthy property insurance growth. Growth in the segment was further supported by the government's initiative to purchase US$410 million worth of insurance policies to provide coverage to its citizen's houses and infrastructure during times of natural disaster. The Mexican government is one of the main buyers of insurance products in the country. Growth was further strengthened by the introduction of compulsory third-party motor insurance in two Mexican states, Baja California Norte and Jalisco, in January 2012. This move is likely to encourage other states in the country to make motor insurance compulsory too. If enacted nationwide, the motor category, and the non-life segment, will record strong growth as motor insurance represents a significant portion of the segment's total premiums.
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Key Highlights
- The Mexican non-life insurance segment rose at a CAGR of 9.2% during the review period. This was partly due to the robust insurance regulatory environment, expansion of the bancassurance channel and healthy property insurance growth
- Mexico is one of the few countries in the world where motor insurance is not mandatory
- The Mexican government is one of the key buyers of insurance products in the country
- A large proportion of residential property is yet to be insured
- Mexico is the second-largest insurance industry in Latin America, accounting for 14.5% of the insurance industry total premiums in the region
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance market in Mexico:
- It provides historical values for Mexico's non-life insurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Mexico's non-life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Mexico
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Mexico for the non-life insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in Mexico and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Mexico and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Mexican non-life insurance market and each sector within it
Companies Mentioned in this Report: AXA Seguros, Qualitas, Inbursa, Grupo Nacional Provincial, Mapfre Tepeyac, Banorte Generali, ABA Seguros, BBVA Bancomer, Atlas, Zurich
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