New Insurance market report from MarketLine: "Non-Life Insurance: Scandinavia Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- The Scandinavian Non-Life Insurance industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the Scandinavian market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the Scandinavian non-life insurance market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key non-life insurance market players' Scandinavian operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Scandinavian market with five year forecasts
- Compares data from Denmark, Norway and Sweden, alongside individual chapters on each country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
The Scandinavian non-life insurance market had a total market value of $30,516.7 million in 2012. Norway was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 4% over the 2008-12 period.
Within the non-life insurance industry, Denmark is the leading country among the Scandinavian countries, with market revenues of $10,771.6 million in 2012. This was followed by Norway and Sweden, with $9,945.1 and $9,800.0 million, respectively.
Sweden is expected to lead the non-life insurance in the Scandinavian countries, with a value of $13,591.7 million in 2017, followed by Denmark and Norway with expected values of $11,873.2 and $11,602.6 million respectively.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What was the size of the Scandinavian non-life insurance market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the Scandinavian non-life insurance market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Scandinavian non-life insurance market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the Scandinavian non-life insurance market?
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