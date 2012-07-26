Recently Released Market Study: Non Listed Banking Models

New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Non Listed Banking Models"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- As the banking sector seeks to recover from the fallout of the subprime and Euro Zone sovereign debt crisis, restoring the trust and credibility of key stakeholders - real lessons in vision and a broad range of best practice can be gained from studying the new and established players in Non-Listed Banking Models.
Key Highlights
- In the light of widespread financial uncertainty, the distinctive positioning of these types of institutions is appreciated and valued by members and constituents
- These types of organisations offer a real alternative to clients across all major segments
- Competitive and other differences that exist between quoted institutions, mutuals and community banks fall into four major categories - fiscal advantages, relative levels of efficiency, alleged distortions of the market and member and community orientation
- A strong public reaction in many countries against the withdrawal of local branch facilities has reinforced the principal and practice of community banking
Scope
- This report seeks to assess the state of distinctive sectors that are not subject to the disciplines of stock markets
- Many case studies are supplied which reveal much about the sector that is innovative and exemplifies global best practice
- The institutions reviewed also reflect the spirit and commitment that lie behind their origins and development
- Highlighted are a number of specific ongoing pressures which are capable of threatening both the organisations and the business models
Reasons to Get this Report
- The report takes a snapshot of the state of the mutuals, community banks and peer to peer sites in major markets across the world
- It shows the extent to which these organisations enrich the retail financial services sector by offering a real alternative for clients across all the major segments
- The report looks at issues and areas of contention related to their respective business models and situations
- A key finding is that there is much to learn from the work of mutuals and community banks
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Nationwide Building Society, Newcastle Permanent Building Society, Credit Agricole, Raiffeissen Bank, Unico, Rabobank, The Co-operative Bank, Delta Community Credit Union
