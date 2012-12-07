Recently Released Market Study: North Africa Telecommunications Report Q4 2012

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "North Africa Telecommunications Report Q4 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- The North African telecoms markets are recovering from the political and social upheavals of 2011. The more mature Moroccan and Tunisian markets still offer the best opportunities in terms of risks and rewards with respect to investment, and nascent mobile value-added services markets are beginning to take off, with mobile money and gaming highlighted this quarter. Algeria is more of a risk as the government appears set on taking control of all three mobile operators while continuing to persecute foreign investors and equipment suppliers alike. Rebuilding efforts in Libya could see the two mobile operators targeted for privatisation or an outright sale to foreign investors, but the political and business environments remain challenging and prone to sudden collapse.
Key Data
- Mobile growth is largely being driven by prepaid services, which does little to add value to mobile ARPUs and income relating to non-voice services. However, in Morocco and Tunisia, there are signs that operators are seeing better growth in the more lucrative postpaid market.
- Fixed-line and broadband growth remains variable as demand for traditional fixed telephone lines fluctuates and affordability issues continue to hamper broadband adoption.
Key Trends & Developments
Qatar Telecom seeks to take control of Kuwait-based Wataniya Telecom, owner of mobile operators in Algeria and Tunisia. The Algerian government wants to take control of Nedjma. However, it may quibble over the value of the business, as it is currently doing with market leader Djezzy. We do not foresee a quick resolution, which, unfortunately, impacts on the government's planned sale of 3G licences.
