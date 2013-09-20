Recently Released Market Study: North America Medical Device Market Reports

Fast Market Research recommends "North America Medical Device Market Reports" from Espicom Business Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- North America Medical Device Reports provide the latest available data, expert analysis and our independent 5-year forecasts for key the Americas markets. Each country report covers political risk, the business environment, and macro-economic and industry prospects set against assumptions for the global economy.
WHY THESE REPORTS ARE IMPORTANT
Despite on-going economic pressures, the medical device and equipment industry is one of the most successful in terms of its operation. Many leading companies continue to dominate key markets through product innovation, acquisition and mergers, and the sector supports thousands of SME's developing and sharing novel medical technologies.
With this emphasis on globalisation, you could be forgiven for thinking that national markets are becoming less important. However, it is the national marketplace in which companies have to work. Domestic priorities set the agenda that affects a company's operations. It is the prevailing political outlook, economic performance, health economy, social and demographic trends and cultural views that need to be understood and planned for to ensure optimum return on investment.
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THESE INSIGHTFUL QUARTERLY-UPDATED REPORTS PROVIDE YOU WITH A COMPLETE PICTURE
* Market valuations and 5-year forecasts to 2017 for each market
* Comprehensive, complete and critical market outlooks with SWOT assessment
* A review of market regulation and market access
* Domestic production and trade
* Detailed statistics on demography, health funding, personnel and facilities
2 separate reports
Canada
USA
With North America Medical Device Reportsyou can easily evaluate these markets. Each report provides individual and highly-detailed analysis of the market, looking at the key regulatory, political, economic and corporate developments in the wider context of market structure, service and access. The reports are available individually or as a discounted collection.
About Fast Market Research
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Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
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