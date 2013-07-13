Recently Released Market Study: NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Canada

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Canada"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- The retail sales of NRT smoking cessation aids increased by 4% to C$148 million in 2012. Along with the continued combined efforts of anti-smoking organisations and government initiatives to curb smoking in Canada, some increase in sales in 2012 can be attributed to the new NRT QuickMist spray product introduced by McNeil Consumer Healthcare in the summer of 2012.
Euromonitor International's NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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