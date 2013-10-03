New Pharmaceuticals market report from GBI Research: "Obesity Therapeutics to 2019 - Safety Concerns Hinder Drug Performance Despite Large Market Opportunity"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Obesity Therapeutics to 2019 - Safety Concerns Hinder Drug Performance Despite Large Market Opportunity". Obesity is often described as a global endemic, with incidence dramatically increasing over the past decades, particularly in developed countries. Being overweight or obese is a major risk factor in the development of many chronic diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes, of which treatment incurs extensive economic and healthcare costs. Numerous anti-obesity drugs have been approved in the past decade, including Knoll Pharmaceutical's Meridia (sibutramine) and Acomplia (rimonabant), only for them to be removed from the market due to evidence of suicidal thoughts, depression and cardiovascular problems with their long-term use. As such, healthcare professionals have a negative perception of such drugs and do not widely prescribe them, a major barrier to the growth of the anti-obesity therapeutics market.
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Only orlistat is currently deemed safe for the long-term treatment of obesity; being proven to produce a placebo-adjusted weight-loss average of a limited 3kg. Two anti-obesity drugs were approved in June and July 2012, and GBI Research believes that only one, Vivus' Qsymia, has a strong enough safety and efficacy (average placebo-adjusted weight loss of 5kg at the medium dose) profile to make a significant impact on the market, providing it is proven safe in long-term-use studies. If proven safe, GBI Research expects the sales of Qsymia and other drugs expected to be approved over the forecast period to increase the market size to $2.7 billion. Although moderate, this is significantly below the market potential given the size of the prevalence population. Optimally safe and effective anti-obesity drugs which overcome healthcare professionals' negative opinions will have to be developed if the size of the market is ever to reflect the prevalence of obesity.
Scope
- The report analyzes the incidence of obesity, current treatment options, pipeline and market forecasts, and deals surrounding anti-obesity drugs.
- A brief introduction to obesity; detailed analysis of recent, current and projected incidence trends; co-morbidities; economic implications of their treatment; and the current treatment options
- Analysis of the currently marketed anti-obesity drugs, including recent sales figures, safety and efficacy data, and a discussion of each drug's expected performance within the forecast period
- Comprehensive reviews of the pipeline for anti-obesity drugs, including analysis by molecule type and mechanism of action
- Statistical analysis of clinical trial duration, size, and failure rate by Phase and molecule type
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