New Materials market report from Business Monitor International: "Oman Water Report Q2 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- We expect Oman's water sector to remain active for the duration of our five-year forecast period to 2018, with a series of projects across production, distribution and wastewater treatment likely to keep investors interested in this stable market in the Middle East. Muscat faces a challenge in the form of rising demand outstripping existing supply; and increased production combined with network efficiency savings are likely to be a key area of focus for the authorities. Water shortages highlight the desert country's major challenge. Our forecast for water consumption to spike in 2014 - with growth of 13.5% - does not bode well for sector.
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The Public Authority for Electricity and Water (PAEW) is the government body with responsibility for the water sector, regulating pricing and tariffs and coordinating infrastructure development projects. There are no immediate plans to revise pricing and tariffs, but it remains on the agenda in order to assure the commercial viability of the water sector moving forward, particularly in light of the long-term growth needed. The PAEW's announcement of a shutdown of water supply to parts of the Muscat Governate in January 2014 shows the country remains susceptible to shortages, warranting extreme measures.
The Omani government is committed to delivering expansions to capacity, and overhauling the existing supply system in order to reduce water losses - a key area for concern considering the limited nature of existing water sources. With increased demand likely to continue, the government has a range of projects in the offing, many of which are likely to be granted to international water companies as domestic companies are unlikely to be able to meet project specifications.
The water sector in Oman is open to private management, with a viable and stable regulatory framework that is geared towards prioritising investment from foreign countries and a commitment to a level playing field that is on a par with the best in the MENA region. This makes the market an attractive investment destination, with the expected increases in demand likely to keep driving growth forward. International developers are involved in a range of projects, from desalination, water system management or wastewater treatment.
Independent water and power projects (IWPPs) are likely to set the pace of future development, with the Ghubrah desalination plant now under way and a range of other projects expected to follow.
Key Developments
- In February 2014, it was announced that Haya Water has been given the green light by the government to operate and manage Oman's sewage treatment infrastructure, in a major expansion of the utility's remit. The 57 STPs are under the jurisdiction of various Omani municipalities and the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, but these will revert to Haya Water's control by the end of the year.
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