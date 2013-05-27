Recently published research from GBI Research, "Oncology Therapeutics Market in India to 2018 - Introduction of Market-Based Pricing to Fuel Price Wars and Intense Competition Among Domestic and Multinational Players", is now available at Fast Market Research
The Indian oncology therapeutics market for breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer and NHL was estimated to be worth $153.3m in 2011, having grown at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.7% from 2004. It is expected to reach $238.8m in 2018 at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2011. The slower growth in the forecast period is mainly due to the reduction in the price of leading marketed products for breast cancer, colorectal cancer, lung cancer and NHL after all 348 drugs on the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) are brought under price control regulations.
The limitations of the current market are unclear patent laws, restrictive pricing and reimbursement policies, ailing infrastructure, and insufficient government aid. Low patient affordability is also a major restraint, and one that reimbursement and insurance policies must address if the market is to develop in the future.
- The report analyzes treatment usage patterns, market characterization, pipeline analysis, competitive landscape and key M&A trends in the breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer and NHL markets.
- Data and analysis for the oncology therapeutics market in India
- Annualized market data for the oncology therapeutics market in India from 2004 to 2011, with forecasts to 2018
- Key drivers and restraints that have had a significant impact on the market
- The competitive landscape of the oncology therapeutics market in India
- Key M&A activities and licensing agreements that have taken place in the Indian oncology therapeutics market
The report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to -
- Align your product portfolio to the markets with high growth potential
- Develop market-entry and market-expansion strategies by identifying the potential regions and therapeutic segments poised for strong growth
- Devise a more effectively tailored country strategy through the understanding of key drivers and barriers in the oncology market
- Develop key strategic initiatives by understanding the key focus areas and leading companies
- Accelerate and strengthen your market position by identifying key companies for mergers, acquisitions and strategic partnerships
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Natco Pharma, AstraZeneca, Cipla
