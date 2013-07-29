New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- The Government of India (GoI) came up with the Restructured Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Program (R-APDRP) in 2008 for transforming the power distribution sector in India. Through R-APDRP, distribution utilities plan of building Information Technology (IT) infrastructure, IT applications and automation systems. A policies and implementation framework is now present for the initiating and testing smart grid technologies in India. The GoI came up with the India Smart Grid Task Force (ISGTF) and the India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) to accelerate the deployment of smart grids in India. The US-India Partnership to Advance Clean Energy-Development (PACE-D) programs was undertaken from June 2012 to advance the growth of smart grid in the nation. The program will provide help for advancing the development of clean energy through its partnership with the Ministry of Power (MoP) and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in India. Around 14 demo/pilot smart grid projects have been announced by the GoI. A number of functionalities such as Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), Outage Management (OM), Distributed Generation (DG), Peak Load Management (PLM), Power Quality (PQ) and microgrids have been found to be proposed in the announced smart grid projects.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- The role of R-APDRP in India's Power Utilities' IT integration.
- Policy notifications and secretarial framework for advancing the growth of smart grid in India.
- PACE-D programs involved in accelerating the growth of smart grids.
- Demo projects/pilots helping out with India's massive smart grid plans.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain insight into the insofar policy notifications and framework mandated for the development of smart grid in India.
- Comphrehend the effect of the policy notifications such as R-APDRP, PACE-D, etc. related to smart grid development in India
- Identify the demo projects/pilot programs and their scope of work
- Gain insight into the Indian smart meter market.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Smart Grid in Qatar - Investments, Technology Deployments, Projects and Future Plans
- Smart Grid Landscape in North America - Market Size, Key Issues, Regulations, Investment Analysis and Outlook to 2020
- Smart Grid Technologies Create Foundation for Smart City Projects
- Oracle, Cisco, IBM and Indian IT Giants are Preparing for Global Power Utilities' Smart Grid Plans
- National Grid plc - Power Plants and SWOT Analysis, 2012 Update
- Cyber Security in Smart Grid - Market Size, Key Issues, Regulations and Outlook to 2020
- EDF Energy plc - Power Plants and SWOT Analysis, 2012 Update
- Smart Cities Market to 2017 - Smart Security Segment to Flourish as Interoperability Standards and Public Private Partnerships Promote Growth
- Smart Grid Review - June 2013
- Microgrid in Smart Grid - Market Size, Key Issues, Regulations and Outlook to 2020