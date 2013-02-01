Recently Released Market Study: Online Retail: Global Industry Guide

New Retailing market report from MarketLine: "Online Retail: Global Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Online Retail: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Online Retail industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global online retail sector grew by 17.9% in 2011 to reach a value of $530.2 billion.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
In 2016, the global online retail sector is forecast to have a value of $1,096 billion, an increase of 106.7% since 2011.
Electronics is the largest segment of the global online retail sector, accounting for 22.5% of the sector's total value.
Americas accounts for 39.3% of the global online retail sector value.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Spot future trends and developments
- Inform your business decisions
- Add weight to presentations and marketing materials
- Save time carrying out entry-level research
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global: Retail Industry Guide
- Global Online Retailing Market Size and Forecast to 2015
- Global Online Retailers Market Size and Forecast to 2016
- Global Business Travelers' Online Shopping Habits, 2012-2013
- Online Retailers in Global: Market Guide to 2016
- Global Online Retailers to 2015: Market Guide
- Food and Grocery Retailing in Global: Market Guide to 2016
- Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in South Korea
- Electricals and Electronics Retailing in Global: Market Guide to 2016
- Global Online Retail