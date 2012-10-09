Recently Released Market Study: Oral Care in Argentina

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Oral Care in Argentina"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- The wide education in oral care through long-term investments in advertising by leading brands, such as Colgate and Odol, as well as the strong focus on oral hygiene by doctors and society in general, helped to establish the basic habits of tooth brushing at least once a day in Argentina. Oral care has always been a key issue of concern, as good teeth form a considerable part of one's appearance. The more technology and medical research advances, the more preventative measures in oral care can...
Euromonitor International's Oral Care in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dental Floss, Denture Care, Mouth Fresheners, Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses, Tooth Whiteners, Toothbrushes, Toothpaste.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Oral Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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