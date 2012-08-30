Recently released market study: Oral Care in France

Fast Market Research recommends "Oral Care in France" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- Oral care is still driven by innovation and by a strong level of advertising in 2011, particularly in whitening and tooth care. Brands and oral care professionals highly invested in advertising campaigns in order to promote oral hygiene and more technical and sophisticated ranges of products like electric toothbrushes, which broke all records in 2011. While innovation and advertising support did not seem to always bear fruits in other beauty and personal care categories due to increasingly...
Euromonitor International's Oral Care in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Dental Floss, Denture Care, Mouth Fresheners, Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses, Tooth Whiteners, Toothbrushes, Toothpaste.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Oral Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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