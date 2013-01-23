Recently released market study: Organic Food: Global Industry Guide

New Healthcare research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- Organic Food: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Organic Food industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global organic food market grew by 9.8% in 2011 to reach a value of $67.2 billion.
In 2016, the global organic food market is forecast to have a value of $102.5 billion, an increase of 52.6% since 2011.
Americas accounts for 50.3% of the global organic food market value.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Spot future trends and developments
- Inform your business decisions
- Add weight to presentations and marketing materials
- Save time carrying out entry-level research
