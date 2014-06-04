New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Other Hot Drinks in Macedonia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Flavoured powder drinks, i.e. chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks, remained the only significant category within other hot drinks in 2013. These products are mostly consumed by younger children and teenagers, although other age groups also like other hot drinks products. Other hot drinks products sold in Macedonia are often fortified with vitamins, minerals and other beneficial ingredients which are popular among young parents or guardians, who often purchase these products for their children and encourage their consumption on a daily basis.
Competitive Landscape
Nestle Adriatik Makedonija dooel remained the leader within other hot drinks in 2013 with a 36% retail value share. This position can be attributed to the company's longstanding presence in Macedonia with its well-known Nesquik brand of other hot drink products, which enjoys a high level of consumer awareness and brand loyalty. This awareness has been created through heavy promotional activities, which include outdoor advertising, in-store promotions, sweepstakes and food and drink tasting events.
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Industry Prospects
Over the forecast period, other hot drinks are expected to register a constant value CAGR of 3% and a volume CAGR of 2%. Sales in categories other than chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks shall remain negligible, although some, particularly malt-based and other plant-based hot drinks are expected to gain market significance, but only towards the end of the forecast period. By 2018, value sales of other hot drinks are expected to reach MKD49 million while volume sales are expected to reach 125 tonnes.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Other Hot Drinks industry in Macedonia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Other Hot Drinks industry in Macedonia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Other Hot Drinks in Macedonia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Other Hot Drinks in Macedonia?
- What are the major brands in Macedonia?
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