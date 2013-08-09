Recently Released Market Study: Overcapacity in the European Light Vehicle Market

New Transportation market report from Datamonitor: "Overcapacity in the European Light Vehicle Market"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- This report outlines the key factors that have caused the overcapacity problems currently affecting the European light vehicle market. It contains recommendations for aftermarket players seeking to deal with the issue of overcapacity and explores how they can benefit from this trend. Also explored are the ways in which car manufacturers can cope with the issue of overcapacity.
Scope of the Report:
- Understand vehicle replacement cycles and the economic situation in Europe, which have been driving low vehicle sales, leading to overcapacity.
- Plan for demand in alternative markets, to help you take full advantage of vehicle demand in new areas of interest outside of Europe.
- Recognise regional variation in vehicle parc and component demands, so you can tailor your sales strategy to gain maximum sales.
- Be aware of consumer demand for different vehicle types, allowing you to focus on which areas have higher demand for each vehicle segment.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights:
Since the financial crisis began in 2008, sales of new light vehicles in Europe have been steadily declining, and in the past year have reached their lowest point since the early 1990s. Consequently, overproduction and manufacturing overcapacity have become major issues for a number of vehicle manufacturers in the European market.
Low sales of new vehicles have forced some car makers to reduce their capacity and close manufacturing plants, while others have sought state aid to help them deal with the issue. This has mainly affected manufacturers of small, mass-market vehicles, including Peugeot-Citroen (PSA), Renault, Opel and Ford.
Luxury and prestige manufacturers, such as BMW and Audi, have largely managed to avoid the problem. Scrappage schemes, government aid and restructuring have all been implemented by European governments in an attempt to help stimulate the market, but in each case these measures have been unsuccessful.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What will be the trend in new vehicle registrations in Europe over the next four years?
- How will main market players attempt to address the issue of overcapacity?
- Which new models are likely to be a success in the European market?
- Where will aftermarket demand be strongest up to 2016?
- Which distribution channels will be best to partner with to maintain strong parts sales?
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