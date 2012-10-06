Recently Released Market Study: Oxygen & Hydrogen Gas Manufacturing in the US

Recently published research from IBISWorld, "Oxygen & Hydrogen Gas Manufacturing in the US", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2012 -- Lighter than air: Improved downstream activity and tighter regulations will lift demand
Oxygen & Hydrogen Gas Manufacturing in the US
Go with the flow: The industry relies heavily on a few key industries to purchase its products; therefore, activity in chemical manufacturing, metal manufacturing and oil refineries directly affects operators. Improved production from these industries will positively affect demand for industrial gases. Furthermore, more legislation requiring cleaner gasoline will boost demand for hydrogen and support revenue growth, though volatile input costs may threaten profitability.
This industry manufactures organic and inorganic industrial gases in various forms, including compressed, liquid and solid (i.e. dry ice). A process of separation or chemical synthesis extracts the gases from the air. They are then supplied to a diverse range of customers including industrial and medical users. Key inputs for the industry include electricity and natural gas.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Airgas, Inc., Praxair Inc.
