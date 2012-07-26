Recently Released Market Study: Pakistan Oil & Gas Report Q3 2012

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Pakistan Oil & Gas Report Q3 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- BMI View: While the short-term gas production outlook is good, it will prove impossible over the longer term for Pakistan to maintain gas self-sufficiency. Domestic consumption continues to rise rapidly, boosted by the start-up of additional gas-fired power stations. As import volumes rise, LNG is set to become part of the energy mix. In the meantime, Pakistan will again attempt to privatise more of its various state-controlled energy companies and stimulate investment in domestic oil and gas production.
The main trends and developments we highlight for Pakistan's Oil & Gas sector are:
- The long-delayed Iran-Pakistan pipeline has been dealt another blow by ICBC's withdrawal as a leading financier for Pakistan. The withdrawal has been prompted by the threat of US financial sanctions on firms participating in the IP pipeline, with the sanctions aimed at putting pressure on Iran to halt its nuclear development programme. This has forced Pakistan to look to other alternatives to raise its US$1.2bn part of the pipeline.
- The Pakistan government has a deal with Eni to cooperate on oil and gas development projects. The Italian company will provide expertise and technology exclusively to its Pakistani state partners in return for access to fields that have been under national control. Eni said the agreement would help it double its production in Pakistan over the next five to six years.
- Oil demand for 2011 is estimated at 420,000 barrels per day (b/d), with imports thought to have been 354,000b/d. We expect oil consumption to reach almost 462,000b/d by 2016, with oil exports to reach 409,000b/d and rise further to 483,000b/d by 2021. The upturn in exploration and development activity may be sufficient to boost near-term production to 68,000b/d in 2012.
- Pakistan aims to raise its gas output by 23mn cubic metres per day (Mcm/d) in 2012, according to a government report. This increase of 8.4bn cubic metres (bcm) per annum has been attributed to the 38 oil and gas reserves that were discovered following the drilling of 102 wells and the award of 47 exploration licences during 2007 and 2011, according to sources from the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Resources.
- Our forecasts see gas production reaching 50bcm by 2016. Gas demand is expected to rise substantially over the next few years, according to the country's oil and gas ministry. Pakistan also plans to promote the use of gas in future power generation projects, which does mean there will be rising dependency on the fuel. The government has decided to import 500mn cubic feet of LNG per day (5.2bcm per annum) from Qatar to cope with an energy crisis. If demand rises in line with our projections, gas imports of at least 13bcm will be necessary by 2021.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- Marathon Oil Corporation Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- BP p.l.c. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- EXCO Resources, Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- EOG Resources, Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- Twoco Petroleums Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- Insignia Energy Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011