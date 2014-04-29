New Pharmaceuticals research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma Therapeutics in Major Developed Markets to 2019 - Early Stage Pipeline Shows Diversity of Novel Targets though Commercial Impact Remains Distant
Summary
GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research,'Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma Therapeutics in Major Developed Markets to 2019 - Early Stage Pipeline Shows Diversity of Novel Targets though Commercial Impact Remains Distant', which provides in-depth analysis of pancreatic adenocarcinoma market within the eight major developed markets of the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan and Canada. The report provides an estimation of the market size for 2012, along with market forecasts to 2019. It also covers disease epidemiology, treatment algorithms, treatment patterns, in-depth analysis of the pipeline, and deal analysis.
The global pancreatic adenocarcinoma therapeutics market is expected to grow from approximately $856m in 2012 to $1.2 billion in 2019, with growth driven by small changes in multiple factors. These include the impact of the drugs approved in the forecast period, but also the increase in the prevalence of the disease and minor improvements in diagnostics that result in more patients being eligible for pharmacological.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- A brief introduction to pancreatic adenocarcinoma, including the disease's pathogenesis, risk factors, diagnosis, staging and treatment algorithms for each stage.
- In-depth analysis of drugs available for the treatment of pancreatic adenocarcinoma, including analyses of their safety, efficacy, treatment patterns and strengths/weaknesses. Includes a heat map comparing the drugs in terms of safety and efficacy.
- Comprehensive review of the pipeline for pancreatic adenocarcinoma therapies, including individual analysis of a number of late-stage pipeline drugs that are likely to enter the market in the forecast period. The pipeline is analyzed on the basis of phase distribution, molecule types and molecular targets, program type.
- Additional in-depth analysis of pipeline drug clinical trials by phase, molecule type, trial size, trial duration and program failure rate analyses for each molecule type and mechanism of action.
- Multi-scenario forecast data of the market to 2019, taking into account how it will be affected by the introduction of new drugs, the expiry of key patents on current drugs and the changes in disease epidemiology across the key developed markets including the US, Japan, Germany, the UK, France, Italy and Spain.
- Discussion of the drivers and barriers for market growth.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Hepatitis C Therapeutics in Major Developed Markets to 2019 - Outstanding Recent Approvals and Late-Stage Pipeline to Transform Clinical and Commercial Landscape
- Epilepsy Therapeutics in Major Developed Markets to 2019 - New AEDs with Novel Mechanisms of Action Signal a Shift in Treatment Patterns
- Cardiovascular Diseases Therapeutics in Major Developed Markets to 2019 - Increasing Prevalence and Promising Novel Drugs offset Patent Cliff Threat
- Gastrointestinal Therapeutics in Major Developed Markets to 2019 - New Drug Approvals and Promising Pipeline to Counter Declines from Patent Expiries
- HIV Therapeutics in Major Developed Markets to 2019 - Limited Pipeline Efficacy Improvement, Patent Expirations and Stringent Healthcare Spending to Suppress Market Growth
- Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics Market to 2019 - Pipeline Shows Shift Towards Long Term Disease Management
- OpportunityAnalyzer: Pancreatic Cancer - Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Gastric and Esophageal Cancers to 2019 - Crowded Late-Stage Pipelines and Favorable Market Conditions Encourage Robust Growth
- Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics in Major Developed Markets to 2019 - CFTR Modulators Initiate Drive towards Personalized Treatment and Market Growth
- Ophthalmology Therapeutics in Major Developed Markets to 2019 - New Drug Approvals and Promising Pipeline to Trigger Shift in Treatment Paradigm to Combination Therapies