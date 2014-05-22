New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Personal Accessories in Hong Kong, China"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Growth slowed within personal accessories in Hong Kong in 2013. Support from mainland visitors was weaker due to the slower growth of the Chinese economy and anti-corruption and anti-lavish lifestyle policies in China. The weakening economy in Hong Kong also had a negative impact on consumer confidence and resulted in a slow-down in growth within the area.
Euromonitor International's Personal Accessoriesin Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bags and Luggage, Jewellery, Watches, Writing Instruments.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Personal Accessories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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