Fast Market Research recommends "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Peru, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- The Peruvian personal accident and health segment expanded at a CAGR of 12.1% to reach PEN0.8 billion (US$0.3 billion) in 2012. Robust economic growth, increasing investment in healthcare and expansion of the middle-class population drove demand for personal accident and health insurance. Over the forecast period, the low penetration of health insurance, at 0.15%, rising healthcare expenditure and rising disposable incomes will be key drivers. The country's healthcare reforms and the implementation of the universal health insurance scheme (SIS) by the government played an important role in expanding health cover and awareness among the population.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- Peru has a mixed system of healthcare, under which both the public and private sectors contribute to healthcare financing
- Under the Universal Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (SIS), which was introduced in November 2010, subsidized healthcare services are provided to residents
- The growth of the personal accident and health insurance segment was driven primarily by increased healthcare expenditure, rising consumer awareness and favorable health insurance reforms
- Direct marketing was the most popular distribution channel in the personal accident and health segment, accounting for 42.0% of the segment's written premiums in 2012
- Growth will primarily be driven by healthy economic development and growing awareness of health insurance among the middle-class population
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in Peru:
- It provides historical values for the Peruvian personal accident and health insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2013-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Peruvian personal accident and health insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Peru
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Peru for the personal accident and health insurance segment
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Peru and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Peru and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Peruvian personal accident and health insurance segment and each category within it
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Rimac Seguros, Pacifico Seguros Generalis, Interseguro, Seguros Sura, El Pacifico Vida, Mapfre Peru
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Insurance research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017: Despite being the smallest insurance segment in Austria, personal and health registered the fastest growth.
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in India, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Hong Kong, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Singapore, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Russia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Mexico, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Malaysia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Pakistan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017