Fast Market Research recommends "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in the Czech Republic, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Despite the financial crisis in 2009, the Czech personal accident and health insurance segment recorded healthy growth during the review period, increasing at a CAGR of 9.6%. The segment was driven by the country's increased health insurance product penetration, growing levels of disposable income and an improved awareness of the benefits of private health insurance.
Key Highlights
- The Czech insurance industry was the second-largest in Central and Eastern Europe in 2011, after Poland.
- The Czech Republic was affected by several natural disasters and the global economic crisis during the review period
- In 2012, health insurance accounted for 71.7% of the segment, while the personal accident and travel insurance categories accounted for considerably lower respective shares of 14.9% and 13.4%.
- The demand for private health insurance as a supplement to government-funded health insurance has been increasing on account of rising concerns about the fiscal sustainability of the country's public health care systems
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Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in the Czech Republic:
- It provides historical values for the Czech personal accident and health insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Czech personal accident and health insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in the Czech Republic
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in the Czech Republic for the personal accident and health insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in the Czech Republic and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in the Czech Republic and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Czech personal accident and health insurance segment and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Czech personal accident and health insurance segment
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the personal accident and health insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment
- Identify the growth opportunities and dynamics within key product categories
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Vojenska Zdravotni Pojistovna Ceske Republiky, Uniqa Pojistovna, Allianz Pojistovna, a.s., Bupa International, Slavia Pojistovna a.s.
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