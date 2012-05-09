Recently Released Market Study: Personal Products: Global Industry Guide

New Consumer Goods research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2012 -- Personal Products: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Personal Products industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The global personal products market grew by 3.8% in 2010 to reach a value of $463,618.1 million.
In 2015, the global personal products market is forecast to have a value of $560,197.7 million, an increase of 20.8% since 2010.
OTC healthcare is the largest segment of the global personal products market, accounting for 27.5% of the market's total value.
Europe accounts for 37.6% of the global personal products market value.
The Procter & Gamble Company is the leading player in the global personal products market, generating a 9.8% share of the market's value.
The global personal products market is highly fragmented with top three players accounting for 23% of the total market value.
Why you should buy this report
- Spot future trends and developments
- Inform your business decisions
- Add weight to presentations and marketing materials
- Save time carrying out entry-level research
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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