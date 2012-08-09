Recently released market study: Pet Products in Canada

Fast Market Research recommends "Pet Products in Canada" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- In 2011, sales of pet products remained healthy, growing by 4% to reach C$1.1 billion. While consumers were able to enjoy greater flexibility to switch between different price bands in pet food, which lowered overall value growth in 2011, the limited selection of products and price bands, combined with consumer willingness to spend as necessary for the benefit of their pets' well-being, sustained the growth of pet products in 2011. These tendencies continue also into 2012.
Euromonitor International's Pet Products in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cat Litter, Other Pet Products, Pet Dietary Supplements, Pet Healthcare.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pet Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
