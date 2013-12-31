Recently Released Market Study: Philippines Agribusiness Report Q1 2014

Fast Market Research recommends "Philippines Agribusiness Report Q1 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- We hold a positive view on the Philippines' agribusiness sector in the long term given the potential for expansion of new sectors, such as palm oil. Our outlook is especially positive for sugar production; we also believe the livestock sector will continue to post healthy growth rates. The Philippines' vast consumption market, along with strong government support, will foster domestic and foreign investment and favour output expansion. However, backyard farming and infrastructure problems, especially transport costs, will continue to hamper the sector's growth. This paradox is well illustrated in the island of Mindanao: a recent peace deal between the government and a rebel group could inspire investor confidence, which would help to develop the region's strong agricultural potential. However, lingering issues regarding business environment and security issues in Mindanao will restrict the development of the island
Key Forecasts
- Sugar production growth to 2016/17: 15.7% to 2.8mn tonnes. Sugar production expansion will mainly be driven by improvements in yields.
- Pork production growth to 2016/17: 13.3% to 1.5mn tonnes. Growth will be driven by an increase in commercial farming, as well as rising domestic consumption.
- Rice consumption growth to 2017: 3.3% to 13.3mn tonnes. Per capita consumption growth is expected to slow as the government encourages the consumption of other goods (such as corn and cassava) to limit demand as part of the country's self-sufficiency strategy. However, the combination of strong population growth and only moderate production growth means that the country will remain one of the world's largest net importers of rice.
- BMI universe agribusiness market value: 0.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) decrease to US$17.18bn in 2014, forecast to grow on average 1.7% annually between 2013 and 2017.
- 2014 real GDP growth: 6.0% (down from 6.98% in 2013).
- 2014 consumer price inflation: 3.5% y-o-y (up from 2.9% y-o-y in 2013).
- 2014 central bank policy rate: 4.00% (up from 3.50% in 2013).
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Industry Developments
We see the Philippines' goal to boost ethanol production in order to improve efficiency in its sugar sector ahead of the upcoming implementation of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Economic Community (AEC) in 2015 as overly ambitious. Indeed, although production capacity has been ramping up in recent years, Philippine sugar farmers and millers remain relatively uncompetitive. As such, Thailand's sugar exports are still likely to increase once the AEC is fully implemented.
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