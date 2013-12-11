Recently Released Market Study: Philippines Information Technology Report Q1 2014

New Computer Technology market report from Business Monitor International: "Philippines Information Technology Report Q1 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- We expect the Philippines IT market to be a regional outperformer over the medium term due to the low penetration of products and services, an opportunity for vendors, and the rapid expansion of the BPO industry. We forecast total spending will grow by around 9.6% in 2013 to a value of PHP162.8bn. Over our five-year forecast period to 2017, we forecast a CAGR of 9.1% in local currency terms, with the market reaching a value of PHP232.3bn in 2017. Key trends driving this growth include broader PC ownership as incomes rise and average PC prices decline. In this respect the Philippines has great potential due to its low PC penetration and the bullish outlook for the economy and wages. The Philippines continues to enhance its reputation as a global BPO centre, with early successes resulting from the call centre industry, but recent signs are of it moving to higher value processes such as software and applications development.
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Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer hardware sales: PHP92.2bn in 2012 to PHP97.5bn in 2013, +7.7% in local currency terms. Shipments dipped in Q412, but we expect the PC market to recover in 2013, with fundamentals remaining strong. Low cost Android tablets that are proving popular across Asia are also expected to make a contribution to growth.
- Software sales: PHP17bn in 2012 to PHP19bn in 2013, +11.8% in local currency terms. Enterprise software penetration is low, but with the modernisation of local companies we expect strong growth in spending particularly for low cost cloud ERP systems.
- IT services sales: PHP42.1bn in 2012 to PHP46.7bn in 2013, +12.9% in local currency terms. We forecast services to outperform the other segments in medium-term growth, with software and application development outsourcing a key driver.
Key Trends And Developments
- The government in the Philippines continues to support the expansion of the local IT industry. The BPO industry generates most of the headlines, with government efforts to increase the supply of skilled labour, strengthen the regulatory environment and provide assistance to local firms, factors behind the success story. However it is also working in other areas that will benefit the wider population, for instance, investing in is e-government and education. In September 2012 the Philippines department of education adopted the Google Apps for Education cloud system to provide content and storage across its disparate education infrastructure.
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