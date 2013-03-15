Recently Released Market Study: Pipeline: Renal Cell Cancer

Fast Market Research recommends "Pipeline: Renal Cell Cancer" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Seven targeted therapies are available for the treatment of RCC but there is still considerable pipeline activity. Currently approved targeted therapies have been unable to produce durable responses in RCC patients and only delay progression. As a consequence, effective treatment options capable of sustaining responses in RCC are still required.
Report Scope
- Analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs including a comparison of clinical and commercial attributes to determine competitiveness in the marketplace.
- Identifying key trends, clinical trial design and innovative early-stage projects.
- Predictions on how future treatment may emerge.
- Review of candidates in development for renal cell cancer across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets.
- Insight from several key opinion leaders
Report Hightlights
Datamonitor has identified 63 drugs currently in development for RCC, of which 38 are targeted therapies, 15 are immunotherapies, five are cytotoxic therapies, four are cancer vaccines, and one is a gene therapy.
AGS-003, IMA901 and BMS-936558 currently in Phase III development for RCC are just some of the drugs discussed within this Datamonitor Healthcare report.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What key trends are emerging for the future treatment of renal cell cancer?
- What are the most popular targets for early-stage pipeline drugs?
- What are the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of phase 3 drugs?
- How do phase 3 drugs compare to the current standard of care?
