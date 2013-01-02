Recently Released Market Study: Poland Commercial Banking Report Q4 2012

New Financial Services research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- BMI View: We expect Polish banks to continue performing strongly in 2012, although they are unlikely to repeat the record profits of 2011. However, they are not immune to a financial crisis in the eurozone, although we believe Polish banks are better placed than most of their CEE peers to weather such an event. Polish banks are some of the best placed in emerging Europe to weather a renewed eurozone recession in 2012. They are well-capitalised and profitable, while the strength of the Polish economy will provide a measure of protection against the sovereign debt crisis. However, although Polish banks are insulated, they are not immune to turbulence from the eurozone. The strong presence of foreign parent banks, for instance, is a possible contagion channel. The banking system is therefore unlikely to repeat its 2011 performance, when banks posted record profits of PLN15.7bn (EUR3.8bn), up 37.5% on the previous year.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United States Commercial Banking Report Q4 2012
- United Arab Emirates Commercial Banking Report Q4 2012
- Venezuela Commercial Banking Report Q4 2012
- Malaysia Commercial Banking Report Q4 2012
- Chile Commercial Banking Report Q4 2012
- India Commercial Banking Report Q4 2012
- South Africa Commercial Banking Report Q4 2012
- Switzerland Commercial Banking Report Q4 2012
- Bulgaria Commercial Banking Report Q4 2012
- Philippines Commercial Banking Report Q4 2012