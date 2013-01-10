Recently Released Market Study: Poland Freight Transport Report Q1 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Poland Freight Transport Report Q1 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Following a year in which BMI believes freight volumes increased in all modes but one, 2013 will signal growth in all of them.
Total trade is projected to pick up with our Country Risk desk forecasting a year-on-year (y-o-y) increase of 3.75% in 2013 following an estimated growth of 2.25% in 2012. Road freight is to continue to dominate the sector and is projected to grow by 3% in 2013. The sector defied the downturn and so far appears to have defied European Union (EU) pledges of a decrease in road haulage across the region.
Poland's largest ports, Gdansk and Gdynia, are expected to demonstrate growth in the medium term. Gdansk benefits from having the largest global container line Maersk Line as its customer, which now offers the facility as a port of call on some of its direct Asia-Europe services, offering Poland's importers and exporters cheaper and quicker transport links to ports in China.
Gdynia is also expected to grow, having enhanced its container role following its addition as a port of call on Hapag-Lloyd's service and further improvements of its intermodal links.
Headline Industry Data
- 2013 Air freight tonnage is expected to grow by 5.6%
- 2013 Rail freight is forecast to grow by 4.2%
- 2013 Port of Gdansk throughput is forecast to grow by 1.5%
- 2013 Road freight is forecast to grow by 3.0%
- 2013 Inland waterway freight is forecast to grow by 2.7%
- 2013 Total real trade growth is forecast at 3.8%
Key Industry Trends
DB Schenker Responds To Demand Growth Between UK And Poland
DB Schenker Rail increased to two the number of its weekly rail freight services between the UK and Poland, when the second London to Wroclaw service was introduced in early October 2012. The new service complements the one that has been operating since November 2011, and is in response to an increased demand for additional rail freight capacity between the two countries.
Poland Continues Attracting Foreign Logistics Operators
The trend, which BMI noted earlier, of foreign logistics companies increasing their exposure to Poland's consumer sector, continues, with big players expanding into the country either under their own brand banner or via gaining market share by acquiring a domestic company.
Gdynia Gets Better Connected
