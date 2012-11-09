Recently Released Market Study: Poland Freight Transport Report Q4 2012

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Poland Freight Transport Report Q4 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- The growth in freight transport volumes in Poland is set to slow in 2012 as the country's trade is buffeted by global macroeconomic headwinds.
The crisis in the eurozone and the projected recession in Poland's main trade partner are a threat to Poland's freight transport sector, with Germany - the country's main export partner - forecast to witness its real GDP year-on-year (y-o-y) growth to slow to 0.7% from 3% in 2012. While Poland's economy is exposed, we believe a slowing in growth (real GDP is forecast to increase by 2.5% in 2012 from 4.3% in 2011) will be the extent of the damage, with the country's consumer offering something of a buffer. As a result of this, we warn of a slowing in growth in freight volumes as Poland's freight transport sector will be hit by a slowing in exports, but that the damage will be somewhat decreased by Poland's continuing demand for imports and its role in shipping goods into Eastern Europe.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Post-2012, BMI predicts Poland's freight transport growth to pick up once more, with the country's air freight an outperformer. Over the medium term (2012-2016) we forecast the country's air freight volumes to grow by 41.5%.
Despite this positive outlook Poland's LOT Polish Airlines, the parent company of LOT Cargo is once again looking for a buyer of the 68% stake which the Polish Treasury owns and is putting up for privatisation. Earlier in 2012 Turkish Airlines looked to be the likely buyer, with the carrier hoping to be able to restructure the Polish airline and develop Warsaw as a dual hub for the carrier with Istanbul. Turkish Airlines has now pulled out with LOT chief executive Marcin Pirog told Polish Radio that Turkish Airlines have 'explained that their main reason for halting negotiations was that after speaking to [their] lawyers they understood that they would not have factual control over the company,' as investors from outside the EU cannot own majority stakes in EU air carriers.
No other new buyers have yet come forward and this is a blow to Poland's plans to privatise stakes in its transport operators as a way to modernise them and encourage investment. We highlight that the country's stake in the national rail freight operator PKP Cargo is also due for privatisation.
Headline Industry Data
- 2012 air freight tonnage is expected to grow by 3.5%;
- 2012 rail freight is forecast to grow by 3.7%;
- 2012 Port of Gdansk throughput is forecast to fall by 10%;
- 2012 road freight is forecast to grow by 2.8%;
- 2012 inland waterway freight is forecast to grow by 2.3%;
- 2012 total real trade growth is forecast at 3.3%.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Australia Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Malaysia Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Romania Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Czech Republic Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Egypt Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Hong Kong Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Argentina Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Hungary Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Brazil Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Belgium Freight Transport Report Q4 2012