Recently Released Market Study: Poland Information Technology Report Q4 2012

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- BMI View: Polish IT spending is expected to reach US$9.0bn in 2012, up 2%, with BMI downwardly revising its forecast given the expectation that domestic demand will be affected by spillover from the weak eurozone. Recent data suggests that the manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell from 50.1 in March to 49.2 in April, while recent retail sales data have also disappointed. However, Poland is expected to maintain its status as one of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)'s fastest-growing IT markets over the 2012-2016 forecast period, thanks largely to EU funding for ICT and information society-related initiatives. In 2012, areas of opportunity are expected to include financial services, with several contracts up for renewal, and healthcare, where two large projects are being implemented.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer hardware sales: US$3.4bn in 2011 to US$3.5bn in 2012, +2% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to macroeconomic factors growth, but Poland remains on course to close the PC ownership gap with Western Europe
Software sales: US$2.1bn in 2011 to US$2.1bn in 2012, +0% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to macroeconomic factors but ERP implementation is relatively high among Polish SMEs, compared with some other countries in the region.
IT Services sales: US$3.3bn in 2011 to US$3.4bn in 2012, +3% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to macroeconomic factors, with opportunities in key ITspending verticals such as financial services, telecoms, the public sector and utilities.
Risk/Reward Ratings: Poland's score was 52.9 out of 100.0. Poland now ranks first in our latest RRR table, ahead of CEE peers Czech Republic, Hungary, and Turkey. The country also reported an above average Country Risk score of 74.
- In the current climate, IT vendors are likely to focus more on the enterprise sector, where average project sizes have been growing. Retrenchment is likely in non-EU-funded public sector IT spending, as a result of fiscal constraints. Prime Minister Donald Tusk's ruling Civic Platform (PO) part is committed to exacting tough spending reforms in 2012, although new IT investments could also be justified as helping to realise public sector efficiency gains.
- With a larger installed IT base, acceptance of the need for IT services has spread through many Polish private sector organisations. Large companies still account for 60% of IT services spending overall, according to local research. Despite the recent attention they have received from vendors, SMEs currently account for less than 15% of IT spending
