Recently Released Market Study: Poland Shipping Report Q1 2013

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- The port of Gdansk is set to hold the top position in Poland's maritime sector in terms of both total tonnage and container throughput in 2013 after overtaking the port of Gdynia in terms of boxes handled in 2010, with both major ports expected to post annual growth.
Gdansk has a strong position to build on in 2013. The largest global container line, Maersk Line, is its customer, and the shipping company now offers the facility as a port of call on some of its direct Asia- Europe services, offering Poland's importers and exporters cheaper and quicker transport links to ports in China.
Over the medium term we project further growth at the port of Gdansk. Gdynia is also expected to grow, having enhanced its container role following its addition as a port of call on Hapag-Lloyd's service and further improvements of its intermodal links.
Headline Industry Data
- 2013 port of Gdansk tonnage throughput forecast to grow 1.5%, over the medium term we project a 13.0% increase.
- 2013 port of Gdansk container throughput forecast to grow 20.4%, over the medium term we project an 88.0% increase.
- 2013 total trade growth forecast at 3.75%.
Key Industry Trends
Gdynia Gets Better Connected
Poland's port of Gdynia, overshadowed of late by neighbouring Gdansk - which has won the patronage of Maersk Line, is directly connected to Asia and is capable of handling the largest box ships currently afloat - continues to develop its container shipping credentials and live up to BMI's long-held view that the port should not be written off and still has a major role to play in Poland's box-shipping sector. Two developments at Gdynia highlight the port's growing container role: the facility added as a new port of call on a Europe feeder service; and the port's intermodal links being increased.
Polferries' Privatisation Still On Cards
Despite another failed attempt to sell ferry operator, this time to Polen Line, Poland's Ministry of Treasury hasn't withdrawn privatisation from its plans for 2012-2013.
Plans For Swinoujscie LNG Terminal Ahead Of Time
Polskie LNG Company is already planning to expand the regasification capacity of the Swinoujscie LNG terminal, which is located on the Baltic Sea coast, even though it has just secured the final round of financing it needs to construct the facility for launch in 2014. Poland's rising gas demand and desire to diversify its import dependence on Russia justifies the move but more favourable pipeline gas pricing from Gazprom and upside potential to production from its shale gas resources could reduce the costeffectiveness of pursuing an expansion.
