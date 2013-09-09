Recently Released Market Study: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Industry Outlook in North America to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants

Fast Market Research recommends "Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Industry Outlook in North America to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants" from GlobalData, now available