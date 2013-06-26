Recently published research from GlobalData, "Polypropylene Industry Outlook in Europe to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- GlobalData's report, Europe Polypropylene Industry Outlook to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Europe Polypropylene industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Polypropylene industry in the region. It provides capacity growth and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents market size, demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, and company shares of major Polypropylene producers in the region. The research also provides price trends and trade balance data. Supply and demand scenario for key countries within the region is also included in the report. Overall, the reports present a comprehensive analysis of Polypropylene industry in Europe covering all the major parameters.
Note: This is an on-demand report and will be delivered within 10 working days of the purchase (excluding weekends).
Scope
- Polypropylene industry supply scenario in Europe from 2004 to 2017 consisting of capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Supply and demand outlook in key countries in Europe from 2004 to 2017
- Information of all active and planned Polypropylene plants in Europe with capacity forecasts to 2017
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity partners
- Polypropylene industry market dynamics in Europe from 2004 to 2017 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Key countries trade balance data from 2004 to 2017 including details on imports, exports, net exports and imports as percentage of demand
- Comparison of supply demand scenario in Europe with other regions in the world
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Polypropylene plants in Europe
- Company shares of key companies in Europe and all the major countries in the region
Reasons to Get This Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Polypropylene industry in Europe
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the Polypropylene industry in Europe
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Polypropylene industry in Europe
- Understand the market positioning of Polypropylene producers in Europe
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Europe
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
