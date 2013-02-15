Recently Released Market Study: Portable Players in Greece

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Portable Players in Greece", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- The financial crisis has also affected portable players. Greek consumers have neglected the new technological innovations in this category as prices were quite high. Older devices offered at a better price and shopping via the Internet were two solutions for those on limited budgets. Overall, sales reached a value of EUR34 million in 2011, 24% less than in 2010.
Euromonitor International's Portable Players in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Portable Players market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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