New Food market report from Mintel: "Processed Meat in Poland (2014) - Market Sizes"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Processed Meat in Poland by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This report covers packaged processed meat and poultry and products with a predominantly meat content. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Processed Meat in Poland is given in PLN and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Poland. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Chilled
- Shelf Stable
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
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Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Poland. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
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