Recently published research from GlobalData, "Propylene Industry Outlook in France to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- GlobalData's report, Propylene Industry Outlook in France to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of France Propylene industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Propylene industry in France. The report covers France Propylene plants and presents installed capacity. In addition, it presents Propylene demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Propylene producers in France. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of France Propylene industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- Propylene industry supply scenario in France from 2000 to 2017 consisting of plants capacity growth
- Information of all active and planned Propylene plants in France with capacity forecasts to 2017
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as operator and equity details
- Propylene industry market dynamics in France from 2000 to 2017 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2017 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Propylene plants
- Company shares of key Propylene producers in the country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Propylene industry in France
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the Propylene industry in France
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Propylene industry in France
- Understand the market positioning of Propylene producers in France
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in France
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Total S.A.,, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.,, Ineos Group Limited,
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Europe Propylene Industry Outlook to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- North America Propylene Industry Outlook to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Propylene Industry Outlook to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- eope Propylene Industry Outlook to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Propylene Industry Outlook in the US to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Propylene Industry Outlook in Thailand to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Propylene Industry Outlook in Saudi Arabia to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Propylene Industry Outlook in Russia to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Propylene Industry Outlook in Japan to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Propylene Industry Outlook in Korea to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants