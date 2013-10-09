Recently Released Market Study: Qantas Airways Ltd in Travel and Tourism (World)

New Transportation research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Qantas is facing growing competition primarily from Virgin Australia, which, backed by Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines, tries to take a larger slice of the Australian airline market. Meanwhile, Qantas has made large moves of its own. First by rolling out its agreement with Emirates and then by taking on a local Hong Kong investor in an effort to gain regulatory approval for Jetstar Hong Kong.
Euromonitor International's Qantas Airways Ltd in Travel and Tourism (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Travel and Tourism market. The report examines company shares by region, financial performance, its marketing strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel and Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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