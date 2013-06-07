Recently Released Market Study: Qatar Information Technology Report Q2 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Qatar Information Technology Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Qatar's IT market is forecast to be one of the fastest growing in the Middle East over our medium term forecast to 2017. The retail market is supported by one of the highest levels of GDP per capita globally - and boosted by a strong domestic macroeconomic outlook. Meanwhile, the IT market has benefited greatly from government policy under ictQATAR's ICT-2015 strategy that is providing a platform for marked growth right across the IT market. The ambitious government investments in network infrastructure, as well as e-government and the promotion of smart systems and modernisation of enterprises will see growth not only in traditional applications but also innovative IT systems and infrastructure. This outlook extends beyond our forecast period with the decision to award Qatar the 2022 FIFA World Cup likely to support investments for several years beyond 2017.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer Hardware Sales: QAR2.541bn in 2012 to QAR3.269bn in 2013, +8.6% in local currency terms. Demand for tablets and new form factors enabled by the release of Windows 8 will provide growth areas despite high PC penetration.
- Software Sales: QAR1.001bn in 2012 to QAR1.153bn in 2013, +15.2% in local currency terms. BMI expects a stronger strategic focus on software spending and hosted software.
- IT Services Sales: QAR1.591bn in 2012 to QAR1.927bn in 2017, +21.1% in local currency terms. Services are expected to be the outperforming segment of the IT market in the medium term due to demand for cloud computing and smart systems services.
Risk/Reward Ratings: Qatar's score was 59.7 out of 100.0. Qatar ranks third in our latest RRR table, behind the UAE and Israel, but ahead of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
Key Trends And Developments
Qatar's IT market is benefiting enormously from government spending both through ictQATAR's ICT-2015 strategy and the wider spending increase associated with its successful bid to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The flagship smart city project of Lusail represents the government's willingness to invest on a large scale in leading IT hardware, software and services to integrate urban management systems - offering large opportunities to a whole range of IT and telecoms enterprises. The government's investment drive as part of the diversification away from hydrocarbons has however had a wider impact that flagship projects for instance in the growth of the financial, shipping, transport and tourism sectors - all of which contribute to growth in the IT market.
