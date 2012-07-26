Recently Released Market Study: R&D Trends: Asthma - Extensive Investment in Novel Targets

New Pharmaceuticals research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- Datamonitor identified 139 products in development for asthma in 2012. In the near term Datamonitor expects that there will be little change in treatment regimens but strong innovation is seen in earlier stages and Datamonitor expects that novel targeted therapies could make their way through the pipeline, aimed at niche patient groups.
Report Scope
- Support R&D decision-making by understanding what is driving development in the pipeline.
- Analyze clinical trial design to understand how the desired indication impacts endpoint choice.
- Assess novel early-stage approaches and the future of treatment in asthma, with insight from key opinion leaders.
- Benchmark pipeline candidates using the ideal target product profile identified by Datamonitor.
Report Highlights
Datamonitor identified 139 products in development for asthma. Earlier stages in particular show significant diversity with numerous targets under investigation. Many of these will fail to progress through the pipeline, but those that do could offer a novel treatment option. These will be particularly important for patients with refractory asthma.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Lung function measures have been used extensively in clinical trials for asthma. However, clinical trials for biologics in asthma should have a different focus. AstraZeneca's current Phase IIb trial of tralokinumab has a primary endpoint of asthma exacerbations over 52 weeks.
Severe asthma remains a significant cause of mortality and morbidity and a portion of patients remain inadequately controlled despite combination treatment. Few innovations have been seen recently in asthma, despite significant research and numerous proposed targets. Still, strong investments continue, and novel therapies could reach the market
Reasons to Get this Report
- How does the late-stage pipeline differ from early stages and what is driving investment in asthma R&D?
- How does clinical trial design differ between drug classes and what lessons have been learned from trials of biologics?
- Which early-stage approaches are the most promising and how will they change future treatment?
- What would it take for a pipeline candidate to see success in the highly penetrated asthma market?
