Recently Released Market Study: Re-Examining Toilet Paper : Global Strategies for Growth

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Toilet paper remains the key tissue category, driving the tissue market forward through a combination of necessity and the general westernisation of toilet culture. As the developing world continues to take the lion’s share of sales (both value and volume) multinational manufacturers are increasingly facing regional players as their new key competitors. Toilet paper then represents a new breed of category where new dynamics apply and new strategies are needed to maintain commercial success.
Euromonitor International's Re-examining Toilet Paper : Global Strategies for Growth global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the tissue and hygiene market, highlights buzz topics, emerging regions, countries and categories as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the opportunity zones within tissue and hygiene, analyses leading companies and brands, assesses the importance of private label and offers strategic analysis of major factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, economic/lifestyle/environmental influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
Product coverage: Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
