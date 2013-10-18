Recently released market study: Reinsurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017: Austria's reinsurance segment's written premium value increased from EUR3.33 billion in 2008 to EUR3.43 billion in 2012.

New Insurance market report from Timetric: "Reinsurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017: Austria's reinsurance segment's written premium value increased from EUR3.33 billion in 2008 to EUR3.43 billion in 2012."