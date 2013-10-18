New Insurance market report from Timetric: "Reinsurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017: Austria's reinsurance segment's written premium value increased from EUR3.33 billion in 2008 to EUR3.43 billion in 2012."
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Austria's reinsurance segment's written premium value increased from EUR3.33 billion (US$4.87 billion) in 2008 to EUR3.43 billion (US$4.41 billion) in 2012, at a CAGR of 0.8% during the review period. This growth can be attributed to the country's favorable business and economic conditions, which supported reinsurance growth during the review period. In terms of the total reinsurance segment's written premium value in 2012, the treaty reinsurance category accounted for 63.9%, while facultative reinsurance accounted for 36.1%.
Key Highlights
- During the review period, high claim rates, especially in the non-life segment, accelerated demand for reinsurance services in Austria
- Austria's reinsurance segment grew at a CAGR of 0.8% during the review period. This was mainly due to weak business conditions caused by the global financial crisis in 2009 and Eurozone debt crisis of 2011
- The Austrian reinsurance segment consists of the treaty and facultative reinsurance categories. In terms of written premium, treaty reinsurance accounted for 63.9% of the segment in 2011, followed by facultative reinsurance with 36.1%
- The high combined ratio is expected to support the reinsurance segment over the forecast period
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Austria:
- It provides historical values for Austria's reinsurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Austria's reinsurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Austria and its growth prospects
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Austrian reinsurance segment and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Austrian reinsurance segment
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Austrian insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Generali Holding Vienna AG, General Reinsurance AG, Uniqa Re AG
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