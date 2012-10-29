Recently Released Market Study: Reinsurance in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016

Fast Market Research recommends "Reinsurance in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- With notable developments taking place in China's overall insurance industry, the reinsurance market in China exhibited healthy growth during the review period. The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) relaxed its rules giving preferential treatment to domestic reinsurers; however, the state-owned China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation (China Re) continues to dominate the market. Natural disasters and new growth strategies planned by China Re will contribute to the growth of the reinsurance market in the coming years.
Key Highlights
- With notable developments taking place in China's overall insurance industry, the reinsurance market in China exhibited healthy growth during the review period.
- Natural disasters have significantly impacted China during the review period, causing large-scale loss of life and property damage across the country.
- Natural disasters and new growth strategies planned by China Re will contribute to the growth of the reinsurance market in the coming years.
- The CIRC's 12th five-year plan included the formation of a national natural disaster risk-transfer program, with improved loss models and data, which will which will lead to growth in demand for catastrophe insurance and reinsurance.
