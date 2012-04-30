Recently Released Market Study: Renewable Electricity Trading

New Energy research report from Business Insights is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2012 -- The report is targeted at companies active in the power generation and supply market and in related markets. It aims to provide insights and stimulate discussion on how best to take advantage of the growth and development of renewable power, by monetizing it via market-based mechanisms. The focus is primarily on wholesale trading, although adjacent elements of the value chain are also considered.
Report Scope:
- Understand both the recent growth in renewable power generation and the medium-term trends emerging in today's political and economic environment.
- Recognize how regulators incentivize renewable power generation through market-based tradable instruments, and how this affects industry participants.
- Evaluate the instruments, market frameworks and intermediaries available for wholesale trading of renewable power and their relevance to your company.
- Identify how wholesale trading of renewable power is affecting your business now, and how it is likely to evolve and impact your company in future.
- Gain confidence that your company's investment strategy and business model are "future-proof" and in line with the emerging power market trends.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
There are three main levers available to governments to incentivize renewable power: cost, revenue, and financing terms. It is the first two of these that form the basis of tradable instruments that an act as proxies for renewable power as such: tax exemptions (in the form of environmental tax waivers) and renewable power quotas or obligations.
Economic benefits associated with renewable power tend to be traded separately from the power itself, in the form of instruments such as Renewable Obligation Certificates, Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin, and Climate Change Levy exemption certificates. As the market is not yet very liquid, specialist brokers have sprung up to facilitate this.
Currently, trading in renewable instruments is a peripheral activity for utilities, little integrated with core business processes. Its impact is mostly felt through higher compliance costs and increased administrative complexity, reflecting the subscale nature of renewable power at present. This will change once renewables reach a "critical mass."
Reasons to Get this Report:
- What are the economic and regulatory drivers behind the recent growth of renewable power trading, and how are they likely to evolve in the future?
- What are the organizational arrangements and market instruments through which industry participants engage in trading renewable power?
- How is renewable power trading impacting energy utilities today, and how is this likely to change if and when renewable power grows in scale?
- What are the main barriers preventing renewable power from being a more central part of the electricity value chain, including wholesale trading?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Renewable Electricity Trading
- The Cost of Power Generation: The current and future competitiveness of renewable and traditional technologies
- Power Market in the Americas to 2020 - Renewable Energy and Growing Demand Entails Efficient Infrastructure
- Asia-Pacific Renewable Energy Policy Handbook
- Power Market in Western Europe to 2020: Increasing Focus on Renewable Power to Change the Energy Mix
- Asia Pacific Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2010
- The Future of the Asia - Pacific Power Market to 2020: Growing Demand in the Region to Attract Major Investments
- The Western European Electricity Market Outlook 2010: Country profiles of supply, demand, regulation and infrastructure
- Global Markets for Industrial and Utility Solar Thermal Technologies
- Power Market in Eastern Europe to 2020: New Investments to Drive Power Demand in the Region