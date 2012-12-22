Recently Released Market Study: Renewable Energy: Global Industry Guide

Fast Market Research recommends "Renewable Energy: Global Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2012 -- Renewable Energy: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Renewable Energy industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global renewable energy market grew by 3.2% in 2011 to reach a value of $500.3 billion.
In 2016, the global renewable energy market is forecast to have a value of $631.7 billion, an increase of 26.3% since 2011.
The global renewable energy market grew by 6.1% in 2011 to reach a volume of 3,568.2 billion kWh.
In 2016, the global renewable energy market is forecast to have a volume of 5,055.4 billion kWh, an increase of 41.7% since 2011.
Americas accounts for 41.5% of the global renewable energy market value.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Spot future trends and developments
- Inform your business decisions
- Add weight to presentations and marketing materials
- Save time carrying out entry-level research
