Recently Released Market Study: Renewable Policy Analysis - May 2013

New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Renewable Policy Analysis - May 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- The "Renewable Policy Analysis" provides in depth study of the major renewable policy developments across the globe. It gives regulatory and other associated updates for the global renewable energy market which can help the individual/company to frame their business strategies while minimizing regulatory risks. For the May 2013 issue, it covers two featured articles "Finland Increases Subsidy for Renewable Energy" and "US House of Representatives Approves Bureau of Reclamation Small Conduit Hydropower Development and Rural Jobs Act", providing excellent analysis on these development.
Scope
This report includes policy updates on the major countries. There are key news stories covered in the report, of which following two articles are covered in detail -
- Featured Articles: Analytical articles related to the impact of major policies on the renewable energy market.
- Finland Increases Subsidy for Renewable Energy
- US House of Representatives Approves Bureau of Reclamation Small Conduit Hydropower Development and Rural Jobs Act
- This renewable policy report includes major policy developments in the renewable energy market for the month of May 2013. The report consists of -
- Featured articles: Analytical articles related to the impact of major policies in the renewable energy market.
- Key news highlights: Key renewable policy news alerts for the month.
- Major policy updates: Regional renewable policy news for the month.
