New Business market report from Euromonitor International: "Research and Development in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Research and development market sales up by 25% over review period despite 4% decline in 2010 and full recovery being reached only in 2012. Business purchases dominate with 64% share in 2012, while government spending increases most with 10% CAGR since 2007. Foreign companies served 38% of local demand in 2012, although imports' share gradually diminishes. Industry remains strongly fragmented, with 70% of businesses employing fewer than 10. 7% CAGR for industry turnover projected over forecast period.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Research and Development in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 73. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Research and Development in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 73 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Natural Sciences and Engineering, Social Sciences and Humanities.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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