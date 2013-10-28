Fast Market Research recommends "Research Report on China Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) Vaccine Market, 2013-2017" from CRI, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Measles, mumps and rubella are major infectious diseases that threaten the health of children. Measles is a kind of acute respiratory infectious disease caused by measles virus with rashes covering the whole body. Mumps is a kind of respiratory infectious disease caused by mumps virus, which can violate organs including various gland tissues, nervous system, liver, kidney, heart, joint, etc. Rubella is a kind of acute respiratory infectious disease caused by rubella virus with light constitutional symptoms and lymphadenectasis behind the ears and on the necks, without koplik spots.
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In China, the incidence rate of measles declines constantly in recent years. In 2012, the number of measles patients was 6,183, decreasing by 37.82% YOY, with eight patients died of measles. In 2012, the incidence rate of measles was 4.6/100,000,000, which still lagged far behind the target set by WHO (incidence rate: below 1/100,000,000). In 2012, China's lot released volume of measles vaccines reached 8.651 million person-servings, decreasing by 43.5% YOY.
From 2010 to 2012, China's incidence rate of mumps increased year after year. In 2012, the number of mumps patients was 479,518, increasing by 5.53% YOY; the incidence rate was 354.1/100,000,000 without any death. In 2012, China's lot released volume of mumps vaccines was about 6.883 million person-servings, decreasing by 47% YOY.
In 2012, the number of rubella patients was 40,156 in China, decreasing by 38.74% YOY; the incidence rate was 29.7/100,000,000 and one patient died. In 2012, China's lot released volume of rubella vaccines was about 4.44 million person-servings, decreasing by 6.4% YOY.
Since domestic MMR vaccines were listed in China National Immunization Program in 2008, Chinese government has been providing eligible children with free MMR vaccines. If parents require imported MMR vaccines, it will at their own expenses.
According to long-term trend, MMR vaccines will gradually replace univalent vaccines or bivalent vaccines, becoming the mainstream in the market. During 2010 to 2012, China's lot released volume of MMR vaccines slightly declined, which mainly resulted from the fact that imported MMR vaccines were restricted. Along with the implementation of Pharmacopoeia of China (2010 Version), CFDA has not approved the MMR vaccine of GSK to be sold in China because it contains antibiotics. In 2011, a Chinese law office revealed that the MMR vaccines manufactured by Merck violated the approval process of imported vaccines in China because it lacked alerts in the specification and existed safety risks. During 2011 to 2012, China's legal import volume of MMR vaccines decreased sharply. As a result, China's total lot released volume of MMR vaccines also decreased to some extent.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Shanghai Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd. (SIBP), Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd."
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